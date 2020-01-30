Law-enforcers open criminal case into a string of abuse of power and embezzlement by Yerevan metro top managers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian law-enforcement authorities have opened a criminal case into a string of abuse of power and embezzlement of state funds e by the top management of Yerevan Metro CJSC, ARKA reports.

According to a statement on the official website of the Police, the main suspect is the former director of the Metro Paylak Yayloyan, who resigned in May 2019.



According to the statement, in 2017 the former metro director signed a 696,000 euro contract for the repair and modernization of cars. After the completion of the repair and modernization in April 2018, he and his son signed a new contract with a representative of the Armenian branch of the same company to carry out the same work.



Besides, the subway signed contracts for the cleaning of 88,496 square meters of territory in 2016-2019, although the territory was 55,773 square meters. As a result, almost 92.7 million drams worth of damage was caused to the subway.



Also, it was found that in 2017-2019, Yayloyan released public money to the tune of 734.7 million drams for paying the purchases of various goods for his relatives.

News.Az

