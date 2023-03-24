MoD: Laying illegal roads in the Karabakh economic region is unacceptable

+ ↺ − 16 px

Illegal Armenian armed formations in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, continue their unlawful activities, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

It was determined that in order to carry out military transportation to the combat positions of illegal Armenian armed formations, a new Khankendi-Kosalar-Mirzalar-Turshsu road, passing to the north of the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu road, is being laid with the involvement of engineering and special equipment.

"The gross violation of the provisions of the Trilateral Statement by the Armenian side by the illegal activities in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, as well as non-fulfilment of the duties assigned to the peacekeeping forces, create the basis for the growth of tension in the region.

We state that the military-political leadership of the official Iravan bears all responsibility for such provocations and illegal activities of Armenia and their possible resulting in human casualties," said the Ministry.

News.Az