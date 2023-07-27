Armenian political leadership must end manipulation games aimed at deceiving int'l community around Lachin road - Hikmet Hajiyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Instead of playing with words Armenian political leadership must end misinformation, disinformation, manipulation games and propaganda campaign aimed at deceiving the international community around Lachin road of Azerbaijan," Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

"Agdam-Khankandi road is open for all kinds of deliveries!" said Mr Hajiyev.













News.Az