Leadership of Ministry of Defense celebrated “Od Chershenbesi” together with military personnel - VIDEO

Under the instruction of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the leadership of the ministry took part in the event dedicated to the celebration of “Od Chershenbesi” and the 28th anniversary of the establishment of the military unit.

During a meeting with the military personnel on the eve of the Novruz holiday, which reflects national and spiritual values and is one of the ancient traditions of our people, the Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev took part in the festive celebration and conveyed the Defense Minister’s congratulations to the military personnel.

Speaking at the event, Major General Hikmet Hasanov, Head of the Executive Authority of the Terter District Mustagim Mammadov and others spoke about the combat path of the military unit and the reforms successfully carried out in our country in the sphere of army construction, as well as in other areas. The participants of the event emphasized the great importance of the Large-Scale Command-Staff Exercises in terms of improving the professionalism of military personnel and the combat capability of military units.

The servicemen, stressing that the combat readiness, social conditions, moral-psychological state and fighting spirit of the military personnel are at a high level due to the attention and care of the state, expressed their readiness to fulfill any combat order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to liberate the occupied territories.

During the festive event, servicemen who distinguished in the service were awarded honorary certificates and valuable gifts.

The event continued around the holiday bonfire.

