LeBron James’ remarkable run of consecutive double-digit scoring games has ended after nearly 19 years. The Los Angeles Lakers star finished with eight points in a 123–120 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, snapping his streak at 1,297 straight regular-season games.

The last time James scored fewer than 10 points was on January 5, 2007. Since then, he produced one of the longest and most consistent scoring streaks in NBA history — one that spanned five U.S. presidential administrations and even began before the first iPhone was released, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

James had a chance to extend the streak in the final seconds with the game tied at 120. Instead of forcing a shot, he drove into the paint and kicked the ball out to a wide-open Rui Hachimura, who drained the winning three-pointer.

“LeBron is acutely aware of how many points he has,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said. “But like he has done his entire career, he made the right basketball play. I knew it was good as soon as it left Rui’s hands.”

James showed little concern about the record falling.

“None,” he said when asked for his reaction. “We won.”

After the buzzer, James celebrated with his teammates, raising his arms in triumph before joining the pile around Hachimura.

Redick praised his star’s unselfish decision: “The basketball gods — if you do it the right way — they tend to reward you.”

James’ streak — the longest in NBA history — easily surpasses Michael Jordan’s second-place mark of 866 games. The longest active streak now belongs to Kevin Durant at 267 games.

James shot just 4-of-17 from the field and missed all five of his three-point attempts, but contributed 11 assists and six rebounds. The Lakers improved to 16–5, second in the Western Conference, while playing without Luka Dončić, who is away from the team for personal reasons.

Reflecting on his decision to pass, James said: “Just playing the game the right way. That’s how I was taught. There wasn’t even a second of hesitation.”

