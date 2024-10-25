LeBron James and son Bronny sued over 2022 car crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two women have filed a lawsuit against NBA star LeBron and Bronny James in connection with a car crash that occurred nearly two years ago in California.

April Almanza Lopez and Kiara Rae McGillen filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County earlier this week, alleging that the father and son crashed into them on the highway in Littlerock, California in November 2022, News.Az reports, citing US media. The women claim that they sustained injuries that still require further treatment and that their vehicle was damaged and thus devalued.The suit does not specify the amount of money that the women are seeking in damages.Bronny was selected 55th overall by the Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft and made his pro debut alongside his father during Tuesday night's game against the Timberwolves in Los Angeles.Bronny entered the game in the second quarter and played for about three minutes.They were the first father and son to ever share an NBA court."That moment, us being at the scorer's table together and checking in together, it's a moment I'm never going to forget," LeBron said after the game. "No matter how old I get, no matter how my memory may fade as I get older or whatever, I will never forget that moment."

News.Az