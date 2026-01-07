Lenovo teams up with Nvidia, launches Qira AI platform

+ ↺ − 16 px

China’s Lenovo, the world’s largest PC maker, has partnered with U.S. AI chip leader Nvidia to help AI cloud providers deploy data centres faster. The announcement came at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, where Lenovo also unveiled concept devices, an AI platform, and its first foldable smartphone under the Motorola brand.

Through the new data centre program, Lenovo will provide liquid-cooled hybrid AI infrastructure combined with Nvidia’s computing platforms. The goal is to reduce deployment times for AI cloud providers from months to just weeks, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing said, “Lenovo AI Cloud Gigafactory with Nvidia sets a new benchmark for scalable AI factory design, enabling the world’s most advanced AI environments to be deployed in record-setting time.”

Lenovo also launched Qira, a personal AI system designed to work across Lenovo and Motorola devices, including PCs, phones, tablets, and wearables. Qira can operate in the background, offering services from partners like travel company Expedia.

At CES, Lenovo also showcased concept AI glasses and a wearable AI assistant under Project Maxwell, aimed at providing real-time assistance to users. These innovations place Lenovo alongside tech giants like Alibaba and Samsung in the growing AI hardware and personal assistant space.

Lenovo’s moves highlight its ambition to become a key player in AI, combining advanced hardware with intelligent personal AI solutions for both consumers and cloud providers.

