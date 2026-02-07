Leonard shines as Clippers hand Kings 11th straight defeat

John Collins contributed 22 points, while Brook Lopez and Kris Dunn scored 15 each for the Clippers, who snapped a two-game losing streak, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Darius Garland, acquired from Cleveland earlier in the week, did not play and has been sidelined since Jan. 14 with a sprained right big toe.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Pelicans erase 18-point deficit to beat Timberwolves 119-115

Russia’s secret $2.5bn cash shipments to Iran

Warriors rally late to stun Suns 101-97

Doncic exits early with leg soreness as Lakers beat 76ers

Malik Monk led Sacramento with 18 points. Nique Clifford added 16, while Dylan Cardwell and Devin Carter scored 14 apiece. De’Andre Hunter, also recently acquired from Cleveland, finished with six points in his second game for the Kings.

The Clippers trailed 49-48 at halftime but took the lead for good with 9:50 remaining in the fourth quarter on a Brook Lopez three-pointer that made it 86-84.

Up next:

Clippers visit Minnesota on Sunday.

Kings host Cleveland on Saturday night.