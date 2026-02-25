Lesotho confirms FMD outbreak near border with South Africa

According to a statement issued Tuesday, the outbreak was reported on Feb. 18 after veterinary authorities identified cattle exhibiting clinical signs consistent with FMD at a cattle post in Mahlase, located in the Botha-Bothe District near the border with South Africa’s Free State Province, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

“Laboratory tests conducted on 17 cattle confirmed that six tested positive for FMD antibodies,” the ministry said. It added that additional samples have been sent to a reference laboratory of the World Organisation for Animal Health in Botswana for virus typing and vaccine matching.

The infected cattle have been placed under strict quarantine measures. Neighboring cattle posts are also under precautionary quarantine and are being monitored through active surveillance to prevent further spread of the disease.

The ministry called on livestock farmers, traders and members of the public to remain vigilant. Authorities urged the immediate reporting of any suspected symptoms, including excessive salivation, lameness, lesions in the mouth or on the hooves, to the nearest veterinary office.

Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly contagious viral illness that affects cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep, goats and pigs. While it does not typically pose a direct threat to human health, outbreaks can have severe economic consequences due to livestock losses and trade restrictions.

Lesotho, a landlocked country entirely surrounded by South Africa, faces heightened concern given the regional context. Earlier this month, the South African government declared the nationwide FMD outbreak a “national disaster.” According to a recent report by South Africa’s Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy, 24,400 FMD cases were recorded in domestic livestock in 2025.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the outbreak in Lesotho is linked to cross-border transmission from South Africa, and investigations are ongoing.