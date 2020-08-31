Lewandowski named Germany’s footballer of the Year 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

One week after completing the treble, Bayern frontman Robert Lewandowski has been given the great honor of being chosen as ‘Footballer of the Year’ in Germany, according to the club’s official website.

The 32-year-old striker received 276 votes in the poll carried out by sports magazine kicker among sports journalists, finishing ahead of teammates Thomas Müller (54) and Joshua Kimmich (49) to claim the crown for the first time.

News.Az