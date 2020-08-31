Yandex metrika counter

Lewandowski named Germany’s footballer of the Year 2020

  • Sports
  • Share
Lewandowski named Germany’s footballer of the Year 2020

One week after completing the treble, Bayern frontman Robert Lewandowski has been given the great honor of being chosen as ‘Footballer of the Year’ in Germany, according to the club’s official website.

The 32-year-old striker received 276 votes in the poll carried out by sports magazine kicker among sports journalists, finishing ahead of teammates Thomas Müller (54) and Joshua Kimmich (49) to claim the crown for the first time.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      