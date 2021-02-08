Lewis Hamilton to stay at Mercedes 1 more year

British driver Lewis Hamilton has extended his contract with Mercedes for the 2021 Formula 1 season, his team announced on Monday.

“The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team is pleased to announce that the reigning Formula One World Constructors’ Champion and the reigning F1 World Drivers’ Champion will continue together in 2021,” Mercedes said in a statement.

“A significant part of the new agreement builds upon the joint commitment to greater diversity and inclusion in motorsport that was made last year by Lewis and Mercedes.”

Defending champion Hamilton has won seven titles in total and also holds the all-time win record in Formula 1.

