Leyla Aliyeva attends “Zima 2019” International Children Festival

Co-organized by Beat Group and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, a gala concert of “Zima2019” International Children Festival has been held at the Heydar Aliyev

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

Prior to the concert, the participants walked the red carpet.

The hosts of the evening were Rufat Mammadov and Suel Heybatova. The organizing committee selected 20 best young singers out of 110 applicants.

The festival aims to reveal creative potential of talented children and adolescents and carries great importance in terms of collecting experience among professionals.

The performances of young talents aroused great interest among the audience. Representatives from Turkey, Ukraine, Georgia, Kazakhstan, France and the UK also performed at the Festival.

The participants received the diplomas and keepsakes.

News.Az

