Leyla Aliyeva meets Oman's First Lady in Muscat

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with Sayyida Ahad bint Abdullah bin Hamad Al Busaidiyah, First Lady of the Sultanate of Oman, in Muscat on Monday to discuss cultural relations and joint projects between the two countries.

During the meeting, Sayyida Ahad bint Abdullah bin Hamad Al Busaidiyah noted that Leyla Aliyeva’s social initiatives are highly regarded in Azerbaijan, several other countries, and the Gulf states, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The First Lady of Oman said she was aware of Leyla Aliyeva’s support for environmental protection, art and culture, as well as for children in need of special care, and of her active involvement in charitable activities. She also underlined that she has extensive knowledge of Azerbaijani crafts, particularly carpet weaving.

Leyla Aliyeva expressed her gratitude for the meeting and for the attention and hospitality shown. Emphasizing that this was her first visit to Oman, the Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation expressed confidence that the visit would give impetus to future cooperation between cultural and artistic institutions of the two countries.

Noting Azerbaijan’s rich traditions in carpet weaving, Leyla Aliyeva highlighted the importance of exchanging expertise in this area.

During the conversation, the parties agreed to implement joint projects between Azerbaijan and Oman.

