Leyla Aliyeva participates in festivity for children
- 01 Jun 2017 15:41
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 122226
- Society
The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has arranged another festivity for children. Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.
Children performed different dances, sang songs, and showed their skills. Leyla Aliyeva danced with the children. The vice-president of the Foundation talked with the children and posed with them for photographs.
Children’s Home No. 1 has 120 inhabitants. Each child was presented with a gift from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.
News.Az