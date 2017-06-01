Yandex metrika counter

Leyla Aliyeva participates in festivity for children

  • Society
  • Share
Leyla Aliyeva participates in festivity for children

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has arranged another festivity for children. Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

Children performed different dances, sang songs, and showed their skills. Leyla Aliyeva danced with the children. The vice-president of the Foundation talked with the children and posed with them for photographs.

Children’s Home No. 1 has 120 inhabitants. Each child was presented with a gift from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      