Leyla Aliyeva pays tribute to Azerbaijani fighter who died in Great Patriotic War

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has met with a relative of Azerbaijani fighter Ibrahim Valiguliyev, who died during the Great Patriotic War.

Leyla Aliyeva presented personal items of the Azerbaijani fighter, who went missing near the city of Leningrad (Saint Petersburg) in the fall of 1942 and whose remains were found near the Neva River by the Russian “Dobrovolets Politex” search group, to his nephew Abay Abbasov, AzerTag reports.

The remains of Ibrahim Valiguliyev, who was from Daghkolani village of Shamakhi region, were buried in “Nevsky Pyatachok” memorial near Saint Petersburg. Ibrahim Valiguliyev`s medal and documents were presented to the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Saint Petersburg. On the initiative of Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, the founded items were brought to Azerbaijan to be given to Ibrahim Valiguliyev`s relative.

Leyla Aliyeva said that “the memory of Azerbaijanis who sacrificed their lives during the Great Patriotic War will live forever in our hearts”.

