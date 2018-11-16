Leyla Aliyeva takes part in Caspian Ecology 2018 exhibition conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another scientific conference under the motto 'Cooperation on restoration of wildlife in the Caucasus' has been held as part of the 9th Azerbaijan International Environmental Exhibition Caspian Ecology 2018. The conferee was organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The event was attended by vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of International Dialogue for Environmental Action Public Union (IDEA) Leyla Aliyeva, Azerbaijani and Georgian ecology ministers, officials of World Wildlife Fund (WWF), as well as delegates from Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, Germany, the Netherlands, Belarus, and Iran, and international experts.

The conference aims to preserve biodiversity, define priorities for the development of the region's natural renewal potential, study the experience of similar projects implemented in the region, exchange information and expand regional cooperation, AzerTAc reported.

Co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, and Caspian Event Organizers, the 9th Azerbaijan International Environmental Exhibition Caspian Ecology 2018 is supported by IDEA Public Union.

News.Az

News.Az