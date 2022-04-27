Lifting of all coronavirus restrictions in Azerbaijan depends on epidemiological situation, minister says

The lifting of all coronavirus-related restrictions in Azerbaijan depends on epidemiological situation, Health Minister Teymur Musayev told journalists on Wednesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The mask mandate in Azerbaijan will be canceled on May 1, said the minister, calling on people to remain vigilant as the pandemic continues.

He recommended the use of face masks in crowded places and indoors.

"The removal of remaining COVID-19 restrictions depends on the epidemiological situation. Because lifting all restrictions at once can lead to a sharp increase in the rate of coronavirus infections,” Minister Musayev added.

