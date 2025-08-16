Lionel Messi set to make injury comeback against LA Galaxy

This marks Messi’s first potential appearance since suffering a minor muscle injury in his right leg during the Leagues Cup match against Necaxa on August 2, which forced him off early in the first half, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The team captain rejoined full training on August 13 and is now set for a highly anticipated return to action.

"Leo is okay. In fact, he has already trained with the team since Wednesday," Mascherano said. "You saw him on Wednesday. And well, apart from the fact that we have training today, we believe that if nothing strange happens, he will be called up for tomorrow's match."