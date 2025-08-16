Yandex metrika counter

Lionel Messi set to make injury comeback against LA Galaxy

Inter Miami CF head coach Javier Mascherano has confirmed that Lionel Messi will be available for Saturday night’s match against the LA Galaxy at Chase Stadium.

This marks Messi’s first potential appearance since suffering a minor muscle injury in his right leg during the Leagues Cup match against Necaxa on August 2, which forced him off early in the first half, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The team captain rejoined full training on August 13 and is now set for a highly anticipated return to action.

"Leo is okay. In fact, he has already trained with the team since Wednesday," Mascherano said. "You saw him on Wednesday. And well, apart from the fact that we have training today, we believe that if nothing strange happens, he will be called up for tomorrow's match."


