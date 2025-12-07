Messi’s two assists propel Inter Miami to first MLS cup Title

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania, on August 15, 2023. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Lionel Messi’s brilliance led Inter Miami to their first-ever MLS Cup victory, as his two key assists helped secure a 3–1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Despite Vancouver’s strong play and a 60th-minute equalizer, Messi turned the game in Miami’s favor with a setup for an early own goal and a second assist that put Miami ahead in the 71st minute.Messi’s final pass in stoppage time sealed the historic triumph, sparking celebrations as Inter Miami clinched the coveted MLS Cup at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. He was named the game’s MVP for his decisive impact.

The victory marks a milestone in Messi’s career and caps Inter Miami’s ambitious project, with longtime teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets playing their final matches in emotional farewells.

Club co-owner David Beckham praised the team’s unity and Messi’s influence, calling the win the realization of Miami’s long-term vision.

