Lithuania charges six for failed arson on Ukraine supplies

According to prosecutors, the intended target of the failed 2024 attack was Lithuanian company TVC Solutions and the mobile radio stations it manufactures for the Ukrainian armed forces. Lithuanian prosecutors charged six foreign nationals with terrorism Friday over a failed attempt to set fire to military equipment destined for Ukraine in 2024, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The suspects include one Spanish citizen, one dual Spanish-Colombian citizen, and citizens of Colombia, Cuba, Russia and Belarus, prosecutor Arturas Urbelis said.

Prosecutors said the investigation provides "reasonable suspicion" that the acts were carried out on instructions from Russia's military intelligence agency, GRU.

The target was Lithuanian company TVC Solutions and mobile radio stations the firm manufactures for Ukrainian armed forces, according to prosecutors.

Passers-by spotted the suspects, preventing the attack, prosecutors said.

Two suspects fled to Latvia and were detained the same day. A Russian and Belarusian national travelled to Lithuania to attempt a second arson attack but also failed.

A Cuban national arrived from Russia to assess the damage but was arrested trying to leave Lithuania, officials said.

The six face charges of financing terrorist activities, attempting to commit a terrorist act and participating in a terrorist group. The group participation charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years.

Four additional suspects are under investigation for coordinating the attack, including a Colombian national awaiting extradition to Lithuania. Three international arrest warrants have been issued for the remaining suspects.

Prosecutors linked the suspects to attacks in the Czech Republic, including attempts to set fire to buses, a post office, shopping centres and a cinema in Prague.

One suspect attempted arson at a paper warehouse in Romania and oil and gas infrastructure. The group also targeted warehouses in Poland.

News.Az