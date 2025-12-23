Lithuania delivers power plant to Ukraine as Russia loses general

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lithuania has completed one of its largest logistics operations, sending a full thermal power plant setup to Ukraine to help repair energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks. Over 11 months, 149 shipments totaling 2,399 tons of equipment were delivered, enabling emergency power restoration in multiple regions.

Meanwhile, a Russian major general, Fanil Sarvarov, was killed in a car explosion in Moscow. The 56-year-old was entering his vehicle on Yaseneva Street when the blast occurred, confirming rising tensions and targeted attacks inside Russia, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Elsewhere, Ukraine’s Pivdennyi port in Odesa caught fire following a Russian strike that ignited around 30 containers of flour and vegetable oil. Emergency services remain on-site to contain the damage.

In diplomatic news, the European Union extended economic sanctions against Russia until at least July 31, 2026, reinforcing measures first introduced in 2014 and expanded after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Czech Security Council is also set to discuss the future of its artillery initiative for Ukraine, with Prime Minister Andrej Babiš emphasizing transparency and the need to prevent corruption in the process.

News.Az