Lithuania ready to close border with Belarus immediately if provoked, Minister says

Lithuania ready to close border with Belarus immediately if provoked, Minister says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lithuania is prepared to shut its border with Belarus at any moment in the event of a provocation, Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovic said on Sept. 12.

The warning follows Russia’s Sept. 10 violation of Polish airspace, when 19 drones crossed into the country overnight, forcing Poland to shoot them down. The incident marked NATO’s first direct engagement with Russian drones since the start of the war in Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Lithuania joined Poland in condemning Russia’s actions, as well as Belarus for allowing Moscow to use its airspace.

Speaking to LRT radio, Kondratovic said the State Border Guard Service has the authority to immediately close the Belarusian border if provoked.

“At any time, if there is any provocation, border guards have the option of closing the border,” he said. “After that, the government would decide on a longer closure period after assessing the situation.”

The minister cited drones, provocations, or suspicious troop movements as potential triggers for a shutdown.

For now, Lithuania is keeping the border open out of concern for EU citizens still in Belarus.

Poland, meanwhile, closed all crossings with Belarus on Sept. 12 ahead of the Zapad-2025 military drills, joint exercises between Minsk and Moscow. Poland had already restricted crossings earlier, leaving just two in operation before the complete closure.

News.Az