Lithuania sends naval vessels to back NATO’s Baltic Sentry mission

Two Lithuanian ships have joined NATO’s Baltic Sentry mission, which aims to enhance surveillance and deterrence around the Baltic Sea in response to increasing threats to critical infrastructure.

Admiral Giedrius Premeneckas, commander of Lithuania's Naval Forces, said that the country is committed to safeguarding infrastructure in cooperation with its NATO allies, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. “Our participation is a clear signal that Lithuania, as a NATO member, is doing its utmost to ensure the protection of critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea,” Premeneckas said.NATO launched the mission in response to a suspected attack on the EstLink power cable between Estonia and Finland over Christmas.The cable is a key component of the region’s energy infrastructure, and the incident is suspected to involve an oil tanker from Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet.”The Lithuanian ships will conduct patrols, collaborate with NATO partners and employ an underwater robot to monitor the Baltic seabed for potential threats.Lithuania’s defence minister, Dovilė Šakalienė, said that her country was “pleased that NATO has reacted quickly to threats to critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea.”“Operation Baltic Sentry is a sign of the alliance’s solidarity and unity, demonstrating NATO’s responsiveness to all types of attacks, including those in the Baltic Sea,” she added.Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda announced on Tuesday, after a NATO summit in Helsinki, that the NATO-led mission would continue for 90 days.Finnish media reports suggest up to ten NATO ships from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Sweden could be deployed to bolster infrastructure protection across the Baltic Sea.

