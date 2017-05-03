Lithuanian Birštonas to establish ties with Azerbaijani city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan ambassador to Lithuania Hasan Mammadzade has met with mayor of Birštonas Nijolė Dirginčienė to discuss the establishment of relations between Biršton

The ambassador hailed bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania. He commended the activities of bilateral intergovernmental commissions and inter-parliamentary friendly groups, AzerTag reports.

Mammadzade highlighted Azerbaijan`s achievements in the economic and social fields.

Dirginčienė hailed hospitality shown to her during her visit to Azerbaijan, adding that she was impressed by Baku.

The mayor of Birštonas provided information about the history, cultural monuments, socio-economic development and tourism potential of the city. She stressed that Birštonas is ready to receive tourists from Azerbaijan.

News.Az

