Liverpool beat Arsenal 1-0 in a home match of the third round of the English Football Championship. The match took place at Anfield.

The only goal was scored in the 83rd minute by Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai with a direct free kick, News.Az reports.

Arsenal have not been able to beat Liverpool at Anfield in an English Premier League match for 13 years. The last time the London club beat their opponent on an away field was on September 2, 2012 (2:1). However, in 2020, Arsenal managed to beat Liverpool at Anfield in the 1/8 finals of the League Cup: the regular time of the meeting ended in a goalless draw, the penalty shootout - 5:4 in favor of the London team.

Liverpool are the only team in the English Premier League to win their opening three games of the season, with nine points. Arsenal are third with six points. Liverpool play Burnley away on September 14, with Arsenal hosting Nottingham Forest the day before.

News.Az