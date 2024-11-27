Liverpool record brilliant win over Real Madrid in Champions League
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring their second goal with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate
Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid: Alexis Mac Alliser and Cody Gakpo scored as Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe missed penalties in a thrillerLiverpool made it five wins from five in the Champions League as they defeated Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League in a match that saw both Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah miss penalties, News.az reports citing BBC.
Alexis Mac Allister’s goal shortly after half time gave Liverpool a deserved lead but Real Madrid had the chance to level moments later when Andy Robertson tripped Lucas Vazquez.
But Mbappe’s penalty was saved by Caoimhin Kelleher and Anfield was just as stunned shortly afterwards when Salah blazed wide from the penalty spot, after he was fouled by Ferland Mendy.
Cody Gakpo stepped off the bench to double Liverpool’s lead and wrap up the points, as the Dutchman thumped in a header from Robertson’s cross under the bar.
It means Liverpool extend their perfect start in the Champions League, while holders Madrid suffered their third defeat in five games and now face a battle to qualify.