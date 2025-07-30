Liverpool’s friendly in Japan to go ahead despite Tsunami warning

Liverpool’s preseason friendly against Yokohama F. Marinos will proceed as planned on Wednesday despite ongoing tsunami warnings in Japan following an 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s eastern coast.

A tsunami struck the northern island of Hokkaido early Wednesday, but authorities said public transport to Yokohama remains operational. The match at Nissan Stadium is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. BST (6:30 a.m. ET), News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Liverpool, currently on the second leg of their Asia tour, lost 4-2 to AC Milan in Hong Kong on Saturday. New £69m signing Hugo Ekitike could make his debut in the match.

