London hosts event dedicated to 30 years of Azerbaijan-UK diplomatic relations (PHOTO)

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), one of London’s famous art centers, hosted a solemn event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the UK told News.Az.

The film “Treasures of the World – Azerbaijan” was presented during the event co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in London. The film was produced with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, bp, and the Baku Media Center.

The event was attended by Soltan Mammadov, Head of the Azerbaijan-UK interparliamentary working group, who led an Azerbaijani delegation, Baroness Emma Nicholson, the UK PM’s Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan, David Evans, a member of the House of Lords, ambassadors and diplomats of several countries to London, members of the Azerbaijani community in the UK and public representatives.

Delivering a keynote speech at the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to UK Elin Suleymanov thanked the leadership of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for organizing the event. The diplomat also highly valued the effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and bp. Ambassador Suleymanov talked about the steps taken in Azerbaijan toward the transition to green energy.

He also expressed gratitude to Baroness Emma Nicholson and other UK parliamentarians for their contributions to the development of relations with Azerbaijan. Ambassador Suleymanov hailed the support the Heydar Aliyev Foundation provides for the humanitarian and cultural promotion of Azerbaijan abroad.

The diplomat pointed out that Azerbaijan is developing dynamically day by day. “The legacy of national leader Heydar Aliyev guided Azerbaijan in many fields. Today, Azerbaijan is as strong as the national leader wished and continues to develop dynamically. Heydar Aliyev would be proud that Azerbaijan has become a model state for the region and is a stronghold of all Azerbaijanis around the world,” he added.

News.Az