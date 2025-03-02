London to allocate additional $2 billion to Kyiv for military purchases

Britain has signed a new economic agreement with Ukraine, under which Kyiv will receive $2 billion for military purchases, including missiles for air defense systems.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, at a press conference in London following the meeting of European leaders on Ukraine, News.Az reports.

"Today I am announcing a new economic deal that will allow Ukraine to use £1.6bn ($2bn - ed. ) to purchase more than 5,000 anti-aircraft missiles, which will be manufactured in Belfast," he said.

Starmer said the deal would also create jobs in the UK's defence sector.

"This will be vital to protecting critical infrastructure and strengthening Ukraine," he adds.

News.Az