London-to-Beijing Air China plane makes emergency landing in Russian airport

An Air China aircraft traveling from London to Beijing made an unscheduled emergency landing at Nizhnevartovsk airport in Russia’s Khanty-Mansi Region, authorities said.

The Ural transport prosecutor’s office confirmed that the landing was successful, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"A situation involving the emergency landing of an Air China airline aircraft in Nizhnevartovsk is under control of the Ural transport prosecutor’s office. The landing was successful. The Surgut transport prosecutor’s office is overseeing the work of airport services," the source said.

The airport in Nizhnevartovsk confirmed the information about the aircraft’s landing to TASS.

Earlier, media reports indicated that an Air China aircraft with approximately 300 passengers on board had made a sudden landing at the airport in Nizhnevartovsk.

