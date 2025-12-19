Louvre staff call off strike, museum to reopen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Staff at Paris’s Louvre Museum have voted to pause their strike over pay and working conditions, allowing the world-famous museum to reopen to visitors, unions said.

Workers had staged walkouts earlier this week, forcing a full closure on Monday and partial reopening later. Unions say concerns remain over security, building conditions, and staffing, criticizing museum management for a lack of engagement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Another meeting is scheduled for January 5, with unions warning action could resume if no concrete responses are given.

News.Az