Louvre partially reopens amid strike after jewel heist

Paris’ Louvre Museum partially reopened on Wednesday as workers extended a strike over deteriorating working conditions following the October jewel heist. Some areas remained closed to the public.

Hundreds of tourists faced delays, with staff voting to continue the strike in protest of staff shortages and poor maintenance. The museum, home to iconic works like the Mona Lisa, had warned for years about these issues before the robbery of crown jewels valued at €88 million ($103 million), News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Union representatives said measures proposed by the Ministry of Culture, including cancelling planned 2026 cuts, were insufficient. Louvre director Laurence des Cars is set to face questions from the French Senate over management of the museum.

The Culture Ministry has introduced emergency anti-intrusion measures and appointed Philippe Jost, known for Notre Dame restoration, to help reorganize security and operations. In 2023, nearly 9 million people visited the Louvre, averaging around 30,000 visitors per day.

News.Az