Lufthansa flags risks to aviation from Middle East crisis
German aviation giant Lufthansa has warned of growing uncertainty due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East, saying the crisis highlights how vulnerable global air travel remains to geopolitical shocks.
“The war in the Middle East proves once again how exposed air traffic is and how vulnerable it remains, even though the industry is now more resilient to crises than it used to be,” Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
The airline group also stated that “developments in the Middle East and the associated geopolitical consequences for the global economy increase the medium- and long-term forecast uncertainty.”
The war has caused the most significant disruption to air travel since the COVID-19 pandemic. Airspace across parts of the region has been closed, while key transit hubs such as Dubai and Doha have suspended operations.
By Nijat Babayev