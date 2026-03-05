Lufthansa prolongs Middle East flight suspensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lufthansa has extended the suspension of flights to several Middle East destinations amid the ongoing regional security situation.

The airline group said flights to and from Dubai and Abu Dhabi will remain suspended through Tuesday, while services to and from Tehran will not resume until May 1, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The Lufthansa Group continuously monitors and assesses the security situation in the Middle East and is in close contact with the authorities,” the company said in a statement.

The airline also announced that flights to and from Larnaca, Tel Aviv, Beirut, Amman and Erbil will remain suspended until later dates in March as the airline continues to assess developments in the region.

News.Az