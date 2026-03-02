Yandex metrika counter

Lufthansa, TUI shares plunge as Iran war disrupts travel

Lufthansa, TUI shares plunge as Iran war disrupts travel
 Shares of Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) and TUI (TUI1n.DE) are set to open nearly 12% lower in pre-market trading after the war in Iran triggered major travel disruptions across airlines and tour operators.

The conflict has caused flight cancellations and widespread uncertainty in the travel sector, hitting investors’ confidence in Europe’s top carriers, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Lufthansa and TUI are among the companies most directly affected, with bookings and operations facing immediate challenges as global tensions rise.


By Aysel Mammadzada

