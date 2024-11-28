Lukashenko comments on Armenia's absence at CSTO summit in Astana

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko addressed the absence of Armenia at a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Astana on Thursday.

Speaking at the summit, Lukashenko stressed that Armenia’s non-participation reflects the current geopolitical situation in the region, News.Az reports, citing BelTA News.

"Today I have the honor to speak first since our Armenian colleagues are not attending the meeting. This, by the way, characterizes the current geopolitical situation in the region and, to some extent, our organization," the Belarusian leader said.Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that the country froze its participation in the CSTO.

