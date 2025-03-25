Lukashenko officially begins new term as president of Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alexander Lukashenko, elected president of Belarus for a seventh term in the January 26 elections, officially took office.

The presidential inauguration ceremony is taking place at the Independence Palace in Minsk. In the presence of the country's top officials, as well as numerous guests invited to the event, Lukashenko, placing his right hand on the Constitution of Belarus, took the oath in the Belarussian language, News.Az reports citing TASS.

He swore to faithfully serve the people, respect and protect the rights and freedoms of people, observe and protect the nation's constitution.

After that, the head of state signed the document confirming his assumption of office. Chairman of the Central Election Commission Igor Karpenko presented Lukashenko with a presidential certificate.

