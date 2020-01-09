Yandex metrika counter

Lukoil's oil refinery takes fire in Russia

Lukoil's oil refinery takes fire in Russia

A fire on an area of about 200 square meters arose on Thursday at the Lukoil refinery in Komi, a spokesman for the region’s emergency services said in a stateme

"In Ukhta, on Zavodskaya street, the installation of the Lukoil-Ukhtaneftepererabotka oil refinery is on fire, the area of the fire is 200 square meters," the agency’s source said.

The cause of the fire and the information about the victims are being specified.

