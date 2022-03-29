Luxembourg froze Russian assets for 2.5 billion euros

+ ↺ − 16 px

The authorities of Luxembourg have frozen Russian assets worth 2.5 billion euros as part of the sanctions, the country's finance ministry said, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti

"The head of the Ministry of Finance, Yuriko Backes, informed the parliament about the process of implementing EU sanctions against Russia in Luxembourg. To date, operators in Luxembourg have frozen assets worth 2.5 billion euros," the ministry said.

