LVMH ownership: Arnault family hits 50% threshold
The Arnault family has increased its holdings in luxury giant LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to over 50% of the company’s share capital, according to a regulatory filing by France’s stock market authority, AMF.

Entities linked to the Arnault family now control 50.01% of LVMH, equivalent to 248 million shares, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This milestone solidifies the family’s majority control over the French luxury powerhouse, which oversees brands spanning fashion, jewelry, and cosmetics.

The filing highlights the Arnaults’ continued strategic consolidation of influence in the luxury sector, reinforcing their position at the helm of one of the world’s most valuable consumer goods groups.


By Aysel Mammadzada

