Lyon striker Lacazette's home burgled during farewell match

Alexandre Lacazette (33) was reportedly the victim of a burglary on Saturday night while playing his final match for Lyon at the Groupama Stadium.

According to Le Progrès, two intruders broke into the OL captain’s apartment in Lyon’s 5th district while he was on the pitch scoring his 200th and 201st goals for the club in a 2-1 win over Angers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The break-in occurred around 21:30 local time and went unnoticed until approximately 01:30 in the early hours of Sunday. Surveillance footage reportedly shows the suspects entering via a technical duct. Once inside, they accessed a safe and made off with a significant haul, including cash, jewellery, and luxury leather goods. The estimated value of the stolen items is said to be in the tens of thousands of euros.

Lyon police’s technical and forensic units have since launched an investigation.

This incident adds to a long list of similar cases involving Lyon players in recent years. Just last December, Nicolas Tagliafico’s garden was breached by intruders, while Croatian defender Dejan Lovren was targeted in an attempted break-in in October 2023. In late 2022, Karl Toko-Ekambi, Jeff Reine-Adélaïde, and others were all victims of theft while playing matches.

The most serious recent case came in December 2024, when Georges Mikautadze was held at gunpoint at his home. The masked perpetrators escaped with valuables worth an estimated €250,000.

