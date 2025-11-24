Yandex metrika counter

M&C Saatchi warns of profit hit due to U.S. government shutdown

Photo: Reuters

British advertising group M&C Saatchi has lowered its profit and revenue outlook for 2025 after the U.S. government shutdown affected a key business segment in the fourth quarter.

The company now expects a like-for-like net revenue decline of around 7% for the year, with operating profit projected between £26 million and £28 million ($34–36.7 million), News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The downgrade highlights the impact of global political disruptions on multinational advertising and communications firms, as M&C Saatchi relies heavily on U.S.-based clients for revenue.

 


