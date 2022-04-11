Yandex metrika counter

Macron and Le Pen qualify for French presidential run-off

With 27.60% of the vote, France's incumbent president Emmanuel Macron qualified for the second round of the French presidential election, on Sunday, according to the Interior Ministry's provisional results, with 97% of the votes counted, News.Az reports citing Le Monte reports.

Marine Le Pen came in second (23.41%) and Jean-Luc Mélenchon third (21.95%).

The national abstention rate was 26% for the first round of the presidential election. In the first round of the 2017 election, it was at 22.2%.


