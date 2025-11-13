Macron may invite Xi Jinping to 2026 G7 summit in France

+ ↺ − 16 px

France is considering inviting Chinese President Xi Jinping to the 2026 G7 summit, which it will host, as part of efforts to enhance its diplomatic influence and reshape the forum’s global relevance.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, the proposal is being quietly debated among France’s G7 allies, though no final decision has been made, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

French President Emmanuel Macron is also expected to visit China in December, with the Elysée Palace emphasizing that France seeks cooperation with “major powers ready to contribute to stabilizing global processes.”

If the invitation is extended, it would mark a bold diplomatic step for Paris at a time when Macron faces declining domestic support and is seeking to reassert France’s leadership on the global stage.

Reports suggest Macron wants to rethink the G7’s format, arguing that the bloc risks losing influence as global power shifts and as countries excluded from the group — including China — gain economic weight.

The idea has reportedly received cautious backing from Berlin, while Washington may respond more skeptically, given ongoing tensions between the United States and China over trade, technology, and security issues.

France previously invited non-member states to the 2019 G7 summit, but extending an invitation to the Chinese leader would represent a much more delicate move amid the current geopolitical climate.

As the rivalry between Washington and Beijing intensifies, Europe is seeking a middle path, aiming to maintain dialogue with both while defending its own strategic and economic interests.

Analysts note that the G7, established during the Cold War, no longer reflects today’s global balance of power, but remains an important platform for shaping international policy — especially for European nations.

The upcoming summit is also expected to address energy security and sanctions on Russian oil exports, with G7 members reportedly planning measures to reduce Moscow’s influence on global energy markets.

News.Az