Macron: Putin doesn’t appear ‘very willing’ to end Ukraine war

French President Emmanuel Macron voiced skepticism over Russia’s readiness to end the war in Ukraine, warning that any peace deal must include binding security guarantees for Kyiv.

“When I look at the situation and the facts, I don’t see President Putin very willing to get peace now. But perhaps I’m too pessimistic,” Macron told NBC News after attending a White House meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European leaders on Monday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Macron acknowledged Trump’s optimism about securing a deal but stressed that pressure on Moscow must continue. “If the Russians don’t comply with this approach, yes, we have to increase the sanctions, secondary and primary sanctions,” he said.

The French president described Russia as the aggressor, accusing it of killing civilians, abducting children, and refusing ceasefire proposals. He emphasized that Ukraine must be given strong security guarantees to prevent further Russian aggression.

Trump reportedly told leaders that Putin had accepted the principle of such guarantees during their meeting in Alaska last week, Macron noted.

On the prospect of a ceasefire, Macron said it was difficult while Russian strikes continued in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia. He added that decisions over territorial concessions must remain solely in the hands of Ukraine’s leadership.

The White House talks also gathered top European officials, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Macron underscored that the war’s impact reaches far beyond Ukraine: “What’s happening in Ukraine is extremely important for Ukrainian people, obviously, but for the whole security of Europe. The way we behave in Ukraine will be a test for our collective credibility in the rest of the world.”

