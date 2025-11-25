Macron reassures public on France's new voluntary military service

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to unveil the contours of a new voluntary military service on Thursday during a visit to the 27th Mountain Infantry Brigade base in Varces, in the country's southeast, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

The announcement marks a significant shift, three decades after former President Jacques Chirac abolished mandatory conscription in 1996.

Speaking to French radio RTL on Tuesday morning, Macron defended the need to tighten the bond between citizens and the armed forces.

“We must strengthen the pact between the armed forces and the nation,” he said, emphasising that the new programme aims to modernise France’s national service framework.

News.Az