Macron tries to be more Armenian than Armenians themselves: Western Azerbaijan Community

The Western Azerbaijan Community has condemned French President Emmanuel Macron’s latest comment on the return of Karabakh Armenians.

“While Armenia itself no longer makes public statements about the return of Karabakh Armenians, French President Emmanuel Macron speaks about it, trying to be more Armenian than the Armenians themselves, which looks ridiculous,” the Community said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“The return should be mutual, it is necessary to ensure the return of Western Azerbaijanis to the homeland of their ancestors in Armenia. Now the best thing that France, which has been completely excluded from the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia because of its dishonest approach, can do is just keep silent,” the Community added.

News.Az