Macron says Europe’s FCAS fighter jet project not dead

French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe’s Future Combat Air System (FCAS) fighter jet programme remains active despite recent setbacks in negotiations.

Speaking to European newspapers, Macron rejected suggestions that the joint French-German-Spanish defence project had collapsed. He said the FCAS remains a strong initiative and expressed hope for progress in upcoming discussions with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The FCAS programme aims to develop a next-generation fighter jet to replace France’s Rafale aircraft and the Eurofighter jets used by Germany and Spain.

In December, defence ministers from the three countries failed to reach a breakthrough on how to move the project forward, raising concerns about its future. However, Macron said he has not heard any indication from Germany that the project is not worthwhile.

The French leader said he hopes talks will soon help advance the programme, which is considered a key part of Europe’s future defence and aerospace strategy.

News.Az