Macron: US offers Ukraine security guarantees but rules out NATO membership

The United States is prepared to provide security guarantees to Ukraine once peace is established, but NATO membership will not be part of the package, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Aug. 13.

Macron made the remarks following a video call with U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and several European leaders, just two days before Trump is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. According to Macron, Trump emphasized that while NATO should not be included in security guarantees—a key Russian demand—Washington and other willing allies are ready to support Kyiv, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ukrainian leaders have long pushed for NATO membership as the strongest security guarantee, but Trump’s position has ruled it out, raising ongoing concerns over Ukraine’s postwar security. In a joint statement, Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Russia should not have veto power over Ukraine’s EU or NATO ambitions and reaffirmed readiness to provide security guarantees, including deploying a reassurance force if hostilities cease.

Macron also noted that Trump prioritized urging Putin to commit to a ceasefire and confirmed that any discussions over Ukrainian territory would require Zelenskyy’s participation.

The video call included leaders from Finland, France, the U.K., Italy, Poland, the EU, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, as European allies sought to influence the Alaska summit and ensure Ukraine’s interests are considered.

