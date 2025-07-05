Macron, Wang Yi hold high-level talks in Paris, emphasize cooperation over confrontation

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday in a bid to deepen strategic cooperation and prevent the world from sliding into bloc-based confrontations or hegemonic rivalry.

During their talks in Paris, Macron highlighted the rising tide of global uncertainty and unpredictability, stressing the need for closer policy coordination with China in areas such as the international economy, finance, and global governance, News.Az reports, citing China Daily.

The French president warned against the dangers of geopolitical fragmentation, calling instead for strengthened multilateralism and constructive diplomacy.

“We must jointly inject vitality into multilateralism and prevent the world from descending into hegemonic conflicts or bloc confrontations,” Macron said.

Marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the European Union and China, Macron urged both sides to make a strategic choice to position themselves as "predictable and reliable friends and partners."

He reiterated France’s commitment to the bilateral relationship, noting that Paris welcomes increased Chinese investment but also hopes for a more balanced economic and trade dynamic.

Macron also expressed his desire to visit China in the near future, signaling his personal commitment to maintaining high-level diplomatic engagement.

In response, Wang Yi reaffirmed China’s willingness to implement the consensus previously reached by the two nations' leaders and to prepare for upcoming high-level exchanges. He emphasized that China and France, as comprehensive strategic partners, are uniquely positioned to serve as pillars of global stability.

“The more turbulent the international situation becomes, the more critical the strategic value of China-France relations is,” Wang said.

He added that China is ready to enhance communication, oppose unilateralism and ‘bloc politics,’ and promote predictability and stability in the international system.

While no specific breakthroughs were reported, both France and China reaffirmed their shared interest in conflict resolution through diplomacy and a commitment to upholding international law and the principles of sovereignty.

The Paris meeting comes at a time when the global geopolitical landscape is increasingly polarized, and traditional alliances are being tested. France, seeking a distinct foreign policy voice within the Western bloc, continues to advocate for strategic autonomy — a position that aligns with China’s call for a multipolar world.

The talks between Macron and Wang Yi underscore an ongoing effort by both nations to build a pragmatic, high-level partnership that transcends ideological divides, aiming to restore predictability and balance amid global upheaval.

News.Az